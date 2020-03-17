COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting Friday, March 13 to discuss COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and its impact to county employees and operations.
Commissioners met Friday to review ways it can proactively protect its employees as well as community members throughout Coos County as daily restrictions and limitations arise statewide.
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins said the county is continuing to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its recommendations.
As of now, county officials have been advised to avoid in-person meetings and to reschedule all travel, gatherings, workshops and trainings for a later date if possible.
According to Cribbins, employees are encouraged to telecommute as much as possible. If an in-person meeting is unavoidable then folks are being told to keep their meetings short and inside large rooms where they can socially distance themselves from others.
The CDC is suggesting people stay at least six feet away from anyone who is symptomatic or appears to be sick. County employees are also being reminded to increase their cleaning practices and to wipe down all surfaces, tables, keyboards and mouses especially after meetings.
All non-essential work sessions are being canceled and postponed to future dates, said Cribbins. She added the board will be reviewing its pandemic policies and discussing possibly declaring a local emergency today at its regularly scheduled board meeting in Coquille.
The board also briefly discussed streaming upcoming meetings and town halls virtually as another option for the near future. With things changing so quickly, Cribbins said it’s given the county an opportunity to examine how it conducts its day-to-day operations and how it can continue to keep community members informed and safe.
