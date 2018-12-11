COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioner Bob Main was elected last week to serve as the new Association of O&C Counties vice president for its 2019 leadership team.
According to a press release by the association, members placed their vote during the group’s annual meeting Dec. 7 in Eugene. The group also approved bylaws outlining every county, which is a part of AOCC, be represented on its board of directors.
Main was joined by Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who was re-elected as the AOCC president, and Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope, who will serve as the new secretary/treasurer for the group.
AOCC worked last year on a number of issues regarding O&C counties and lands, forest management reforms and timber revenue receipts with elected governmental officials and agencies, according to its press release.
For next year, AOCC executive director Rocky McVay wrote in the press release that the group will work with Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) on securing a long-term solution for federal payments to O&C counties as well as continuing its support for the Secure Rural Schools program.
The AOCC is comprised of 17 counties, which formed in 1925, as a way to protect its economic reliance on O&C forest lands and its harvest.