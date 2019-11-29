{{featured_button_text}}

COOS BAY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from those interested in applying for a position on the Coos County Fair Board.

The successful applicants would each serve a term of three years.

Interested parties must send a completed county application to: Coos County Board of Commissioners Office, 250 N. Baxter, Coquille, OR, 97423.

Applications are available at www.co.coos.or.us. Deadline for submitting an application is noon, Friday, Dec. 27. Applicants should be available for interviews as soon as the following week.

