COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners halted plans to relocate the county’s animal shelter last week mirroring concerns raised by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office including increased costs and issues with staffing.
During last Tuesday’s board meeting, commissioners discussed a proposal submitted last spring by the nonprofit organization, Pacific Cove Humane Society (PCHS), to move the animal shelter into its new location on 3485 Vine Ave. in Coos Bay.
PCHS president Kate Sharples told The World in a previous interview initially the organization, which began in 2000, planned on opening and operating its own animal shelter.
However, she said it later decided merging with the county and providing it with a new building, which it purchased in 2015, seemed to be a better fit in meeting the community’s needs. The proposal included PCHS raising funds to cover its remodel costs, which Sharples estimated to be around $300,000 to $500,000.
With some back and forth, Sheriff Craig Zanni recommended to the board that moving forward with the PCHS property would not serve in the county’s best interest.
According to Zanni, the new facility lacks the appropriate accommodations to house large animals and livestock. That being said, it will have to keep its current location open or rent an additional facility to shelter those animals, which he reminded commissioners would be an added expense in its already limited budget.
Zanni also pointed out staffing concerns with having to find extra personnel to cover both shelters as well as increased water/sewer costs to run the new facility.
“If we leave our current location where the animal shelter is (now) then we lose control of that and it reverts back to the original property owner,” Zanni said. “PCHS in the meantime wants to provide us with this (new) building, but they are not willing to release ownership of it. They want to hold the title for five to 10 years and then see if it wants to continue with the program…we cannot afford to walk away from our current shelter with the possibility of the (PCHS) board changing its minds and then we’re left without a facility.”
Commissioners approved sending a letter to PCHS following the Sheriff’s recommendation declining its offer to move into its new facility. It will also include the county’s interest in continuing discussions with the nonprofit if it’s willing to join another organization with the intent of running the facility themselves.
Ideally, Zanni said in the future he would like to see the county hand over management of its animal shelter to a nonprofit focused solely on getting animals adopted. It would still provide animal control services, but would hand over its shelter’s day-to-day operations.
Sharples said its PCHS board will meet next week to discuss the county’s decision and explore its options.
“We just want to be able to help out in any way we can,” Sharples said. “Somehow I would like for us to work with the county shelter is some way or another to help improve the housing for animals waiting to be adopted.”