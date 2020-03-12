The city of Coos Bay waste water pump station at 40 Ross Inlet in Eastside, which serves the Sause Brothers’ facility, had a force main failure on Tuesday.
Coos Bay’s wastewater contract operator was contacted by a representative from Sause Bothers regarding ponded water adjacent to the pump station. Upon investigation, it was determined that the sewer force main that serves the pump station had failed.
The operators cleaned up the ponded water and turned off the pump station. Since this area was in a sump, no sewage entered into a storm drain system or a receiving water.
However, since the sewage did not discharge at an approved location, the Department of Environmental Quality requires the city to report this as a sanitary sewer overflow. As a result, DEQ and the Oregon Emergency Response System, were notified of the incident. The city and the operators are onsite today and repairs of the force main are underway.
Repairs to the force main are likely be completed by the end of the week.
