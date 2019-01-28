COOS BAY — On Tuesday, Jan. 29, the Coos Bay City Council is releasing its fiscal year-end report for Urban Renewal agency.
“Our annual report for the URA is required under Oregon Revised Statute,” said Rodger Craddock, Coos Bay City Manager. “We’re required to do a certain amount of things. Talk about the revenue that came in, talk about the revenue that went out, and how those funds are used and their impact on was on the overlapping taxing districts.”
Coos Bay has two Urban Renewal Districts, one in Empire and one in downtown Coos Bay.
In downtown Coos Bay, the most noticeable URA improvement project the agency completed last year are the new entrance signs that welcome guests in and out of the city along Highway 101, as well as the façade grants that improved he building that houses the new business Front Street Provisioners.
About five blocks of city sidewalk was replaced by the URA in the heart of downtown, with more planned for the future.
“We’ve also done a lot of work on Coos Bay Village in prep," Craddock said. "A lot of work on that one was the city engaging the services of a traffic engineer to do a traffic impact analysis, so we could find out what would actually be required."
In the Empire District, the URA began working with the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians to develop the Hollering Place, a cultural and visitor event center.
“We’ve already undertook some of our projects for the Hollering Place. We put in a storm drain and put it in the ground,” Craddock.
Some of the UR plans in the future include creating a parking area down on Front Street, with a kayak launch nearby.