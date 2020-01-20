COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay will hold an open house at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Coos Bay City Council chambers, 500 Central Ave., to work on an update of the Transportation System Plan for walking, biking and driving.
Coos Bay will be hosting representatives from the City of North Bend and the Oregon Department of Transportation to weigh in on the Transportation System Plan.
Following a short presentation from 5 to 5:30 p.m. citizens will have an opportunity to ask questions of the city, ODOT and professional transportation staff, learn about proposed transportation projects and provide feedback.