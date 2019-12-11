{{featured_button_text}}

COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill two open positions on the budget committee.

Budget committee applicants must be a resident of Coos Bay. The appointment is for a three-year term.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Applications are available from the city manager’s office at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or by visiting www.coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted in the city manger's office until 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0