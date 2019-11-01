COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill positions on the budget committee and planning commission.
Budget committee applicants must be a resident of Coos Bay. The appointment is for three-year term. There are currently two openings to be filled.
The planning commission consists of seven members and provides comprehensive planning services for the city council. Applicants must be a resident of Coos Bay for at least one year prior to appointment. Two members may reside outside the city limits if the person owns property within the city. Appointments are made by the city council for four-year terms. There are currently three openings to be filled.
Applications are available from the city manager’s office at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or by visiting www.coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted in the city manger's office until 5 p.m. Dec. 5.