COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill two open positions on the budget committee.
Budget committee applicants must be a resident of Coos Bay. The appointment is for a three-year term.
Applications are available from the city manager’s office at City Hall, by calling 541-269-8912, or by visiting www.coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted in the city manger's office until 5 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020.