COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the library board and the tree board.
The Coos Bay Library Board consists of seven members. The term of office is four years. Members shall be limited to serving no more than two full consecutive terms. There are currently two openings.
The Coos Bay Tree Board provides regulations for the planting and protection of trees and shrubs within the City of Coos Bay. The board consists of up to eight members appointed by the council for four-year terms. There are currently four openings.
Applications are available from the city manager’s office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 541-269-8912, or visiting www.coos.bay.org. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6.