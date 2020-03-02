COOS BAY — Earlier this month, the Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency approved a façade grant of $50,000 help finance the renovation of the Old City Hall building.

Bridge Street Commercial LLC recently purchased the Old City Hall building in downtown Coos Bay. The building was built in 1920 and was once home to the Marshfield City Hall. It is now on the National Historic Register.

Old City Hall A renovation design submitted to the City of Coos Bay from the new owners of the Old City Hall building, Bridge Street Commercial.

The new owner of Old City Hall has committed to investing over $280,000 for both interior and exterior building improvements. The new owner hopes to bring the building back to its former glory.

Some of the façade improvements that URA funds will go toward include repair and replacement of windows, stained-glass window replacement and door replacement. A few of the entrances to the building have been boarded up and will be restored. The main entrance that the local Lions Club added in the 1960s will be cleaned and painted, and the building steps will be resurfaced and replaced as necessary, for compliance with a previously authorized stair improvement project. New awnings, monument signs, and many of the doors and windows will be replaced to the specifications of the 1920s period from when the building was constructed.

"That project is going to have a big impact," said Coos Bay City Councilor Stephanie Kilmer. "We saw that exterior deteriorate pretty rapidly over the last couple of years."

Urban Renewal funds are dedicated funds that can only be used on capital projects within the Urban Renewal Districts to address blighted conditions as outlined in a legislatively approved Urban Renewal Plan.

"Our facade grant program has been around for a number of years, but it seems that as of late we've seen a lot of property owners taking advantage of that, and putting that money to good use," Kilmer said.

In the near future, the URA will be making decisions on a number of other façade improvement grants.

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon's Pacific School of Dance has submitted a two-phase Facade Improvement Grant application for their structure at 295 N. Fourth Street.

Tower Motor Company has requested a Facade Improvement Grant for their showroom building located at 505 S. Broadway. Tower Motor Company has also requested a Facade Improvement Grant for their parts department building located at 549 S. Broadway.