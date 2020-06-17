COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council decried racism at length during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The council committed to make the city safer following weeks of protests across the country, recent Nazi vandalism near Mingus Park and the incendiary remarks of representatives in nearby Gold Beach.
The actions the council said it would take include creating a proclamation denouncing racism in the city and undergoing training by both councilmembers and staff. Also discussed, though not formally committed to, was establishing June 19 as a day of remembrance and adjusting the planned memorial for Alonzo Tucker. Tucker's death is the only documented lynching of a black man in Oregon. He was killed in Coos Bay back when it was still Marshfield.
A committee was formed during the meeting to draft the proposed proclamation. Councilmembers Lucinda DiNovo, Carmen Matthews and Rob Miles were all given seats on the committee. The proclamation will be brought before the council at its next meeting, which will be held July 7.
Further, Coos Bay Police Chief Gary McCullough gave an update to the actions his department has taken to address issues of racism in local policing.
Additionally, councilmembers spoke at length both about their personal experiences with racism and in support of addressing the problem of racism in Coos Bay.
Coos Bay Police Department
McCullough said his department had already begun work to address racism. He said the department had instituted an online training program that contains five hours of instruction, four hours of which was dedicated to civil rights. The training also addresses implicit bias. The online training allows the department to give the training at home, as there are still restrictions on travel.
The department holds daily briefings, which McCullough said were growing in length. One of the items being addressed in the briefings is accountability. Officers, he said, were being encouraged to speak out against fellow officers who participate in misconduct and to report them to their superior officers.
McCullough said, “No matter what the tenure of the officer, they need to speak up and we are reassuring that each police officer, no matter their tenure, has the same voice.”
Additionally, CBPD will begin reporting its traffic and pedestrian stop information July 1 to the Statistical Transparency of Policing Data Collection Project. STOP will assess the information it receives from CBPD and all other Oregon police departments to determine whether there are racial or ethnic disparities in how these stops are conducted.
CBPD is a smaller police department, with fewer than 24 officers. As such, they are considered a “Tier 3” department for the STOP program. The program dictates the reporting dates for all Oregon Police departments, and Tier 3 departments did not have to begin reporting until July 1 of this year. Tier 1 departments, which have more than 100 officers, began submitting their information in 2018.
Several councilmembers said they were proud of the actions the department was taking. At the end of the Urban Renewal Agency meeting, immediately following the city council meeting, McCullough said he would take the council’s comments to his officers.
“Each and every member works to make you proud,” he said.
Council comments
Each of the councilmembers and Mayor Joe Benetti made a statement denouncing racism and calling for action. All the comments emphasized the need to make the community safe for those of color. The longest of these statements was made by Matthews. The most personal account was given by DiNovo.
“I’ve had conversations with some in the community that do not believe racism is real,” DiNovo said.
DiNovo spoke about an experience with racism in Coos Bay, which occurred last year. She walked downtown with a friend of Korean descent and two men in a truck drove by. They shouted at DiNovo and her friend, “border patrol!”
DiNovo is Hispanic. She said in the many years she has lived in Coos Bay, she had never had that experience before.
“For the first time, I felt what people who experience this on a daily basis feel,” DiNovo said. She went on to say she was proud of the work being done by CBPD and that the council would make a statement.
“Oregon is not safe for all,” she said.
Matthews spoke at length. He marched with the protesters at the June 7 Black Lives Matter demonstration. He said he wanted to be a part of the changes happening nationwide. Matthews volunteered to work with the police chief and the public to “make necessary changes together.” He also said he felt safe with Coos Bay law enforcement and felt they were fair and just.
He suggested that the council reconsider the way the city planned to memorialize the death of Alonzo Tucker, a black man who was lynched in Coos Bay in 1902. The planned monument is a plaque.
“The trauma of the black community is not always acknowledged,” he said. He went on to say, “We can begin to heal this wound by shedding light on the reality of this past, painful experience.”
Councilman Drew Farmer’s statement included mention of recent Nazi symbols that were used to vandalize a bus stop. He brought up the USS Coos Bay, a ship that sailed in World War II.
“This city had its name in the effort to crush everything that stupid symbol represents. It just agitates me to see that symbol pop up. We have to fight racism and inequality whenever we see it pop up,” he said.
He said he was encouraged to see young people speaking out against racism in Coos Bay and encouraged those who did not know how the civic process worked to reach out to the council to learn.
Juneteenth
June 19 is widely recognized as Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the most remote of the slave states. It was not until June 19, 1865, two and a half years following the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation, that Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas and informed the people there that the slaves were freed.
Joe Benetti suggested the city formally recognize June 19 as a “day of remembrance.” He did not mention Juneteenth by name, and suggested that if this date didn’t work, another day be chosen. The council did not take any action on the suggestion at the meeting, which occurred the evening of June 16.
The conversation was livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page and can be accessed there along with all videotaped meetings from the past several months.
Several councilmembers said they were available for questions from the public regarding both the city’s response to racism and the process of governing the city. Councilmember email addresses can be found on the city’s website at bit.ly/2URi6HO.
