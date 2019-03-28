COOS BAY — Last week city staff and the Coos Bay City Council met to determine what the long term goals of the city are for the next two years.
Coos Bay regularly has these biannual goal setting meetings every two years.
One focus the city is interested in is upgrading parts of the waste water treatment system. While the upgrades to Waste Water Treatment Plant 1 are in early planning stages and won’t be done for several years, there are other aspects of the waste water treatment plan that require more immediate attention. Waste Water pump numbers 8 and 17 need to be upgraded.
“We have 26 different pump stations and they have a lifespan of about 20 years, so we’re constantly in design or replacement of a pump station,” said Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock. “If we can, we like to upgrade instead of replace, because they can get rather expensive.”
It is also a goal of the city to change how waste water is transported from Eastside to the treatment plant. Currently waste is pumped under Isthmus Slough Bridge, and through downtown to the treatment plant. The city hopes to dredge a pipe under the bay to bring waste from the Eastside pump station to Waste Water Treatment Plant 1.
“That pipe needs to be replaced, and engineers are saying that we should not be going back in that same pathway. A better way would be to come under the bay a little bit farther. That’s going to be a big project, it’ll cost a few million,” Craddock said.
After hearing several issues from citizens about laterals from homes to the main sewer lines, the city council hopes to pass an ordinance that will require sewer laterals be tested when a home is sold within the city.
“So if a house gets sold then before it’s sold someone will have to come in and do an inspection, and if the lateral needs to be repaired or replaced then it’s taken care of before the house is sold,” Craddock said.
There are several transportation projects the city hopes to accomplish over the next two years. Projects include using the new Transportation User Fee to fix potholes and streets. As well as using Urban Renewal funds in the Empire district to revitalize roads there.
Speaking of Urban Renewal, it is also a goal of the city to look into possibly establishing a third Urban Renewal District in the area to promote development.
It is in the interest of the city to convert the bulbs in street lamps to LED bulbs. This move is expected to save the city money on electricity in the long run.
“A lot of people probably don’t understand that it costs a quarter of a million dollars to keep the lights on at night,” Craddock said. “We want to evaluate what it might cost to convert everything over to LED. It’s my understanding that there are programs out there that once you determine what your savings from switching to LED could be, you can get a loan to do the conversion and use the savings received to pay your debt service.”
The city will continue to work on development of a new library. The land for the new library has been purchased, but funding and design are still things the city is working through.