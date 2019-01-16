COOS BAY -- At Tuesday night’s city council meeting the Coos Bay City Council unanimously approved an increase on the city’s transient lodging tax from seven percent to 9.5.
“I’m a big advocate for having this done, and I’m glad we’re finally getting to it,” Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said.
The decision to increase lodging taxes in the area were presented by the Coos Bay Visitor Conventions Bureau. Oregon’s Bay Area has one of lowest hotel/motel lodging taxes on the Oregon Coast. Asking the Bay Area municipalities to raise the lodging taxes is an effort of the VCB to put Coos Bay and North Bend on track with its competitors along the coast, and put more funding into tourism.
“Our budgets pale in comparison from those that we compete against for our share of the business,” Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock said. “It is our hope that increasing tourism promotion will only increase more visitor stays.”
Currently the VCB receives $440,000 annual in funding from the Coos Bay and North Bend lodging tax. According to VCB director Janice Langlinais, competitors along the coast spend significantly more. Her competitive analysis showing Lincoln City spending $2.2 million, and Newport spending $630,000 on tourism. Both of those examples have a 9.5 percent lodging tax.
“If we could just get close to our competitors who already have twice our budget, that would make a significant difference in our ability to attract visitors who we have never been able to attract before,” Langlinais said.
If North Bend were to follow Coos Bay and pass the lodging tax increase there would be $208,000 new dollars each year for the VCB to use to promote tourism. If all three members of the VCB vote to approve this tax increase it will close to double the amount of spending power the VCB has to promote our area to tourists.
Seventy percent of revenue gained by the tax increase will go toward funding tourism campaigns at the VCB, which was asked for by supportive members of the lodging community.
It should be noted that this tax increase does not directly impact the citizens of Coos Bay, as the money being raised is collected from those who stay in our local motels and hotels.
North Bend will also vote on whether it wants to increase its lodging tax at its next council meeting. Preliminary talks with the Coquille Tribe suggest that it would be potentially interested in joining in on the 2.5 percent increase as long as Coos Bay and North Bend both agree to it.