COOS BAY — At the past two Coos Bay City Council meetings, councilors have discussed opt out fees for folks who do not wish to upgrade to smart utility meters.
Smart meters are digital electric meters that communicate with Pacific Power through a wireless network. Utility customers have the option of opting out to a non-communicating digital meter but with a $36 monthly charge.
Some members of the Coos Bay community feel that this opt out charge is unfair and have taken their concerns to the city council. Two weeks ago citizens called for council to discuss implementation of an ordinance that would eliminate any sort monthly opt out charge, as well as notify power customers that they have the option to opt out.
One individual, Danny Powell, wrote to the council what he felt an ordinance for opting out of smart meters should include. In his letter Powell called for free replacements of smart meters to analog meters on properties that were not given the option to opt out.
Opponents of the smart meters believe that the new meters have the potential to cause health problems like disturbed sleep and headaches.
In its literature regarding the meters, Pacific Power claims the meters transmit data using low-watt radio frequency RF waves that are proven to be safe and are well within the limits set by the Federal Communications Commission.
At Tuesday’s council meeting the council discussed adopting an ordinance, but found that they do not have the authority to do so.
“We don’t have the lawful authority to regulate public utilities. That’s more related to the Public Utilities Commission,” Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock said.
Cities do not have local control over opt out fees involving smart meters, the state legislature has given that authority to Public Utilities Commission.
Josephine County has enacted an ordinance in an attempt to regulate Pacific Power, the Justice Department is now suing Josephine County as they contend the county doesn't have the lawful authority to implement the ordinance as they don't have the power to regulate utility.
The council did allow people to make public comments, and those public comments will be sent in their entirety to the State Public Utilities Commission.
One argument a citizen made involving opting out of smart meters was that Bandon was not requiring its utility customers to upgrade to smart meters. However, Bandon is not provided power by Pacific Power.
“We pointed out that Bandon is not covered by Pacific Power, Bandon has its own electric utility,” Craddock said.