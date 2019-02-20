COOS BAY — After a meeting with The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, as well as representatives from the State Historic Preservation Office, the Coos Bay City Council elected to continue discussion regarding the tribes’ application for Traditional Cultural Property before it will offer any support.
The council is still confused about how the TCP will affect property owners within the proposed district who may want to develop their properties. Much of the confusion stems from 158 sites along the proposed TCP that the tribes have noted as culturally relevant, but offered no further details.
“What I’m hearing tonight from the comments is that we need more time and clarification to try and comprehend what’s going on here,” said Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti. "We need to know what’s additionally going to be needed. Right now it’s confusing, and I think we need an extension.”
The proposed TCP covers almost the entire perimeter of the bay, spanning 20 miles. Since many of the 158 cultural and archaeological sites are not publicly known, owners of private property around the bay are unaware whether or not their property sits on cultural and/or archaeological sites. The tribes do not wish to publicly disclose these sites in order to protect them from people who might wish to disturb or destroy them.
However, land owners within the proposed district can contact SHPO to learn whether or not the property they own is on an already acknowledged archaeological sites.
Tuesday’s meeting was also largely about how the proposed TCP would work with Coos Bay’s current building codes. According to the city’s community development administrator Carolyn Johnson, city staff thinks it would be best for new development along the TCP to be looked at through the most conservative type of city code.
“The assessment that staff came up with was very conservative, because it was our thought that if the Confederated Tribes went to the trouble to make this application to have these areas protected it would be to the greatest extent possible,” Johnson said. “In the case of the city, the most conservative approach would be to follow our cultural resources section of our code which requires a planning commission review and public hearing.”
The city’s Landmark Commission met during the day on Tuesday and came to the conclusion that it would support the TCP as long as it did not create a new layer of regulation in the extended processing time, or any increased cost to the applicant or the city.
Although the tribes are hesitant to disclose sites of cultural relevance, the representatives from the Confederated Tribes stated that much of the culturally relevant land it’s trying to protect is located on public lands.
“This isn’t about owning any land. This is not about complicating any processes. It’s just about the tribes wanting to preserve our resources that support our culture, preserve our way of life,” said Margaret Corvi with the Confederated Tribes.
It is important to note that some of these sites that hold significance to the tribe are currently used for traditional practices and the tribe does not trespass on private property to do so.
Several concerned citizens showed up to voice their opinions and ask questions about the TCP. Many of these landowners feel like there is a lack of communication as to whether or not this will have an effect on their property.