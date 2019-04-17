COOS BAY — A week ago, the Coos Bay Budget Committee reviewed and approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2019-2020.
With the approval of the budget committee, the budget will now be reviewed once more by Coos Bay City Council on June 4 before it’s officially enacted. Fiscal Year 2019-2020 begins in July and legally the city must adopt an agreed upon budget before then.
“Last year’s budget was larger, and our capital improvements were large, but we completed one of our major projects. That being Waste Water Treatment Plat 2," said Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock.
Also approved by the committee was the Urban Renewal Budget for the coming fiscal year.
The city has a $61 million budget with 24 different active funds, which iinclude the general fund, police, fire, and waste water among others.
“Funds are separated into four different categories. Operating, debt service, capital improvement, and reserves. Operating funds obviously are the biggest, making up nearly $30 million of the budget. The close second and third is capital investments and debt services,” Craddock said.
Capital improvement funds make up $16.7 million, debt service funds make up $7.4 million, and reserve funds are budgeted at around $6.8 million.
Police is one of the more expensive of fund departments, with a budget of just over $4.3 million. This year no major changes were made to the police budget, but salary for a homeless resource officer was budgeted. The city’s homeless work group has been talking about hiring homeless resource officer since the group formed around a year ago.
Much of the budget that city staff brought before the committee were widely accepted, however there were a couple items changed during the hearing process.
A $61,800 expense in the URA budget that pulls from the city’s general fund was removed in order to be spent in the city’s budget. The expense involves seismic upgrading to structures in the UR districts.
“It really was an acceptable project for use of Urban Renewal Funds. If it was my decision I would not have used city funds to do that,” Craddock said.
The Budget Committee decided to use this new found money to add $10,000 to the Library’s emergency maintenance fund.
Another use was funding a SCINT officer, which the city had previously decided not to fund this year.
Assessed property values, used to calculate taxes, are not legally allowed to raise more than an average 3 percent each year in the state of Oregon. This year assessed property values are expected to rise by around 2.5 percent.
Both the Empire Urban Renewal District and the Downtown Coos Bay Urban Renewal District totals $13.2 million.
What seems to be one of the URA’s main focuses for the fiscal year 2019-2020 is revitalizing Front Street. The URA has shown past interest in Front Street through façade grants, but looks toward developing a parking lot, a boat ramp and continuing to work with the developers of Coos Bay Village.
Craddock said that the Empire Urban Renewal district should close within the next ten years.
Based on the city’s suggestion the URA Budget Committee moved $200,000 from its materials and services budget into the fund for façade grants.
“Facades in my mind are our biggest bang for our buck for Urban Renewal,” Craddock said.
According to Craddock, there won’t be another PERS increases to the city’s budget for the next two years. This fiscal year the city saw a $200,000 increase to its PERS fund.