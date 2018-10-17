COOS BAY — After a couple of months of community meetings and public hearings, the Coos Bay City Council approved an increase to the maximum indebtedness of the Empire Urban Renewal Plan.
This decision amends the Empire URA plan to increase the maximum indebtedness from $12,550,011 to $18,890,011, an increase of $6,340,000, so that the district may add roadwork to the URA plan.
Maximum indebtedness is limit of spending on projects, programs and administration in a URA. An increase in the spending limit would allow for additional funding to be allocated to the reconstruction of streets within the area.
This increase will lengthen the estimated time frame of the district to the fiscal year end of 2031, an additional six years.
Primarily, this change will allow use of URA funds to repair damaged roads within the Empire district. Roads on the list for repairs include parts of Newmark Avenue, Michigan Avenue, Mill Street, Marple Street, Wall Street, Wasson Street, Cammann Street, Main Street, Schoneman Street, and Norman Street.
Before the decision was made, Coos Bay City Council held its second public hearing discussing the amendment. Much like the first public hearing held two weeks ago, there was no opposition to the amendment.
“Two years ago, the council as part of its priorities decided they want to update both Urban Renewal plans," said Rodger Craddock, city manager. "Part of the process in updating those plans was to see what was wanted by the citizens. There was a desire to undertake some street improvements."
The amendment is supported by the Community Coalition of Empire. Members of the coalition have been showing support since the first meetings on the amendment were held at the Dolphin Playhouse months ago.
Leading up to Tuesday’s decision, the amendment was presented for public input, a finding of conformance to the comprehensive plan by the Planning Commission, a briefing to Coos County, and a hearing in front of the City Council that is noticed to all citizens of Coos Bay.
It is important to note that increasing the maximum indebtedness will not raise taxes. Urban Renewal taxes are not an additional tax. They are a portion of property taxes that is dedicated to the Urban Renewal District.
“Increasing the maximum indebtedness does not create a new tax. It changes how the division of taxes are split up for a longer period of time,” Craddock said