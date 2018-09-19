COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt an ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting that would give Coos Bay police officers the authority to trespass individuals on public property who are breaking the law.
While police personnel have had a long standing practice of temporarily trespassing individuals who have committed a crime or a violation on public property or city facilities, the practice is not rooted to an establish ordinance. Which lacks due process where an individual can challenge appeal the temporary trespass order.
For example, if someone were drinking in the park officers have had the ability to cite the individual and tell them they’re trespassed for 30 days, which is usually the time it takes to go to court.
“As it turns out, we don’t have an ordinance establishing that authority. So what we’re trying to do is establish an ordinance that gives our personnel the authority to trespass people, under certain conditions, from public places and public facilities,” City Manager Rodger Craddock said.
It is important to note that this ordinance does not give police the authority to trespass someone from a street or sidewalk. That also means it does not interfere with the recent decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which says that cities cannot cite homeless people for sleeping on the streets.
“It doesn’t have anything to do with that decision, because that was the sidewalks and streets,” Craddock said.
Before the ordinance was brought to council, the ordinance was discussed at the City of Coos Bay’s Homeless Workgroup. The group recommended that the city adopt the ordinance.
Within the ordinance a due process is also defined and established. Giving someone the ability to appeal the trespass.
“Our ordinance is really about public facilities. There are other cities, like Eugene, that have exclusionary zones, which say that you can’t commit certain crimes in an area of the city, and if you do we can trespass you from that area. Ours is not that restrictive,” Craddock said.
Common reasons someone might be trespassed from public property or public facilities include drinking, offensive littering and disorderly conduct. Breaking established rules of conduct can also be a reason that someone is trespass from public property.
“Violating rules of conduct can get someone trespassed. Let’s say the rules of conduct at the library, those are established rules that people have to follow if they want to use the facility,” Craddock said.