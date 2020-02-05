COOS BAY — In an effort to replace retiring Executive Director Mike Lehman, Oregon Coast Community Action invited the public to meet its top three candidates.
On Monday, Feb. 3, at the LaClair office, community and staff members crowded the top floor in an informal meet-and-greet. The candidates include Kim Brick, David Knight and Joshua Groesz. All three were given the floor to briefly introduce themselves and then mingle with the crowd to answer questions.
Joshua Groesz talks to people gathered Tuesday at a meet and greet with other finalists for the executive director position at Oregon Coast Community Action.
Attendees were handed cards allowing them to voice their opinion to ORCCA on which candidate they liked best. The next executive director for the Coos, Curry and Douglas County nonprofit will be chosen within the next 10 days.
Kim Brick
Brick is the local program operations director for South Coast Head Start and also a sitting board member for the Coos Bay School District. Of the three candidates, she is the only one from the area, as well as a past client of ORCCA.
“I was a past Head Start parent and wouldn’t be here today without that program,” Brick said, adding that she was also homeless for a year during high school and stood on the other side of all the counters at ORCCA as someone asking for help. “So I know what it feels like to be invisible. My goal, if I am chosen as executive director, would be to help elevate ORCCA and our staff, create pay equity, and make sure (the organization) is even more recognized in the community.”
Brick has been working with the nonprofit since 1999. In 2009, ORCCA received the Early Head Start grant to create and expand a new program in the area helping pregnant mothers. At the time, there wasn’t staff or facilities for the program and it was up to Brick to establish supports for the program.
“I was handed this and told to make it work,” she said and went on to do just that.
David Knight
Knight is the chief operating officer for the Community Action Agency in Jackson, Miss. He was born and raised in that area of the country, though says he has been to multiple areas of the United States working in poverty “which is quite the experience.”
He finds himself a candidate for ORCCA on the southern Oregon coast because he and his wife have been looking to go west.
“This area is beautiful,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time researching this organization and it is phenomenal.”
Knight explained that the Community Action agencies are connected across the country and he has been with the Head Start organization in Jackson, Miss., as well as in the delta of Arkansas, for over a decade. In his research on ORCCA, he pointed to Lehman’s achievements and expressed excitement for stepping into something that’s already running well.
David Knight introduces himself to people gathered Tuesday at a meet and greet with he and other applicants for the executive director position at Oregon Coast Community Action.
“I feel like I can move the organization forward by getting more supportive housing,” Knight said. “We can put all the services we want into place, but we see the elephant in the room which is how do we create more housing? I think it’s the biggest issue.”
Joshua Groesz
Groesz is the divisional director for supportive social services at the Salvation Army, covering all of Oregon and southern Idaho. Though Groesz is working in Tigard now, he is looking at the coast as a place that feels like a “home away from home.”
“The coast is peaceful and, in my opinion, not being represented at the state level as well as it should be,” Groesz said, then pointed to the 2019 Point in Time Count which registered 1,000 homeless individuals on the streets of Coos County. Groesz said that amount in a population of 60,000 shows that 1 in every 60 people is homeless. “In Portland, they counted 4,000 people homeless. So Coos County is 13 times greater but Portland gets all the attention, so I want to get us more resources.”
Not only that, but Groesz referenced a recent think tank at the state level looking at how to create more supportive housing across Oregon.
“There are resources attached to supportive housing and I want to bring that to ORCCA,” he said.
When Groesz spoke in front of the crowd attending the event, he said he was born in Cottage Grove and later moved to Corvallis where he struggled in high school, “didn’t make the greatest decisions and was impulsive and reckless.”
“I didn’t have credits to graduate high school because I didn’t go to class, so I got my GED and enlisted in the Oregon National Guard,” he remembered. “We were activated in 2004 and spent a year in Iraq.”
Because not everyone in his unit was able to return home, Groesz said his motivation is to honor them and make sure his life is worthwhile.
“I see my purpose as a leader,” he said. “With my background in business, I like going after the money. I will commit to going after resources for (ORCCA) to gain additional staff and gain more programs.”