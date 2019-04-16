COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins has been accepted to participate in the 16th annual County Leadership Institute in Washington D.C. this summer.
According to a press release by the Coos County Board of Commissioners, the program, which was developed by the National Association of Counties and Cambridge Leadership Associates, will teach county officials a range of practical leadership strategies, ways to encourage innovation and creativity as well as best practices for solving complex issues.
“The County Leadership Institute will provide a hands-on professional development experience that will help us accomplish our goals in Coos County,” said Cribbins in the press release. “This is a unique opportunity to learn from experts and work with other county leaders as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”
About 331 county officials from over 172 counties across 45 states have graduated from the program, said the press release. It will be held June 9-13.
“This year’s program focuses on the demands of personal leadership in the modern era of government,” said the press release.