COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins was appointed by President Mary Ann Borgeson of the National Association of Counties (NACo) as the newest chair of its Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee.
According to a press release by NACo, the appointment was made by Borgeson earlier last month at NACo’s 84th annual Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas.
For about five years, Cribbins had held multiple positions on the steering committee some of which include being its former vice chair and subcommittee chairwoman.
“I am honored to lead NACo’s Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee,” said Commissioner Cribbins in the press release. “Counties are at the forefront of energy, environment, and land use decisions, not just locally, but nationwide. We need to ensure that we have a seat at the table when important policy decisions are being made.”
Cribbins will serve as chair under a one-year term.