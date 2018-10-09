COOS COUNTY – Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins is among a selected group of county officials set to attend a White House conference this week to discuss local issues.
The Office of Intergovernmental Affairs will host the conference Oct. 11, which will include a mixture of White House administrative officials and county representatives to talk about how federal polices affect Oregon counties.
“It is an honor to be invited by the White House to discuss our county’s priorities,” said Cribbins in a press release. “I look forward to discussing topics important to Coos County, including forest management, housing and veteran’s health care.”
According to the county’s press release, additional topics up for discussion may include workforce development, infrastructure projects and local economic development as well the current opioid epidemic.
County commissioners and judges from Coos, Crook, Douglas, Grant, Harney Josephine, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Union and Yamhill are also expected to join. The National Association of Counties Office will host a federal policy briefing for county officials prior to Thursday’s conference.
“This is a great opportunity of county commissioners to tell the White House about the challenges and opportunities we face at the local level,” said Mike Eliason, the interim director of the Association of Oregon Counties.
The Office of Intergovernmental Affairs acts a liaison between the White House and local governments. According to the press release, in the past year approximately 40 other states have participated in similar conferences sending its numerous local officials to Washington D.C.