COOS COUNTY — Over the weekend the comment period for Jordan Cove LNG’s removal fill permit through the Oregon Department of State Lands came to a close.
With over 35,000 comments submitted during the 60-day comment period DSL has already announced that it will need extra time to review all of the comments.
A few weeks back DSL held public hearings, where spoken testimony could be given in front of DSL director Vicki Walker. Over 3,000 Oregonians attended hearings in Klamath County, Jackson County, Douglas County, Coos County and Salem.
According to the environmental group Rouge Climate, over 70 percent of attendees at those hearings were against the permit being granted to Jordan Cove.
"The project will unreasonably harm our fisheries, particularly the Dungeness crab fishery," said Coos County resident Mike Graybill. "LNG vessel traffic will limit access to crab fishing areas in Coos Bay."
On the other side, groups like Boost Southern Oregon, a broad-based organization of businesses, organizations, labor unions, landowners, local elected officials and the tens of thousands of Southern Oregonians they represent, have submitted scores of written and verbal testimony in support of Jordan Cove.
“As we approach the culmination of this properly rigorous permitting process at the local, state and federal levels, the team at Boost remains highly confident in Jordan Cove’s ability to meet all permitting requirements, generating significant public advocacy in the process,” commented Todd Goergen, President of Boost Southern Oregon. “We believe in the future that Jordan Cove will provide to local businesses, communities, our neighbors, and the State of Oregon, and are proud to support a company that shares Oregon’s environmental values and priorities, and will uplift our economy while adhering to all statutes and regulations.”
One major argument folks against the approval of this permit make is that it will cross nearly 500 waterways, which could potentially affect those waterways negatively.
“This project would cross 485 waterways and risk the drinking water of over 156,000 Oregonians,” said Dr. Melanie Plaut of Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility. “State Lands must deny this permit because the pipeline and export terminal is not the best use of our waterways. Instead of a massive fracked gas pipeline and export terminal that would degrade the health of our climate, Oregonians need a swift, just transition to clean energy and greater energy efficiency.”
However, proponents of the project believe that Jordan Cove’s Kentuck Inlet restoration project will support increasing the numbers of Coho salmon and other fish species.
Those against the project argue that there is no need for a restoration project on the Kentuck Inlet, as it is already a Coho salmon habitat that is in the process of restoring itself.
Now it is up to DSL director Vicki Walker and her staff to review public comments, and the 3,000 page application to see whether or not it meets the standards of the state. If clarification is needed on the permit DSL must ask the applicant for more information, which extends the decision processes, but makes that decision more informed.