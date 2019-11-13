POWERS — The City of Powers is looking to fill a vacancy on city council following last month’s resignation of former Councilwoman Debra A. Byrd.
Byrd, who was elected in November 2018, competed against four other candidates for three open seats on the Powers City Council. She received the most votes last year with 28 percent, or 252 votes.
According to her resignation letter, which was submitted to the city on Oct. 2, the former councilor cited "circumstances beyond her control" as the reason she was leaving her position.
Last month, the city issued a public notice announcing the vacancy and its search for residents interested in serving the remainder of Byrd’s term, which is set to end Dec. 31, 2022.
At its last regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5, the council discussed and reviewed three applications submitted by community members looking to fill the seat. The applicants included former councilor Leo Grandmontagne, Debbie North and Michael Maffei.
According to the city’s charter, the council can appoint a new councilor and fill its vacancy following an affirmative vote of at least four members. A motion was made last Tuesday to appoint a new council member, but failed due to lack of votes, said Powers City Recorder Stephanie Patterson.
After further discussion, the same motion was made again this time with enough votes to pass. However, it was later invalidated as the council failed to formally “reconsider” the original motion, said Patterson.
As a result, the board has chosen to extend its application deadline to Nov. 26. Additional applicants as well as those who have already applied will once again be considered and a decision is likely to be made in December.
Anyone interested in applying must be a U.S citizen, a registered voter and a resident of the City of Powers for at least 12 months. For more information, contact Patterson at 541-439-3331 or email admin@cityofpowers.com.