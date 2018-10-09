POWERS — The City of Powers will host a forum Oct. 24 for candidates running for city council and mayor. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. at Ross Hall and be moderated by Coos County Commissioner Bob Main.
This year, three candidates are vying for the Powers mayoral position including Robert Kohn, Debbie North and Leo Grandmontagne. For city council, three spots are open with Lynn Carver, Laural Dudley and Debra Byrd all competing for a seat as well as incumbents Jim Adamek and Michael Maffei.
The forum is open to the public and community members are encouraged to submit written questions in advance to City Hall at admin@cityofpowers.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. The question-and-answer portion is expected to be about an hour long following opening remarks.
The candidates will end the night with their closing statement, which will also be restricted to five minutes. According to the Coos County Elections Office, the deadline for residents to register to vote is Oct. 16. The ballots are expected to be mailed out on Oct. 18. For information about the forum, please contact City Hall at 541-439-3331.