POWERS — The City of Powers announced Monday, March 16 that it’s implementing a series of citywide restrictions and closures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to a press release from the City of Powers, city officials are actively taking a number of precautions to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 19, there are no known cases of the coronavirus in Coos County.
“However, in order to reduce potential contact transfer of infection and to limit exposure to our most vulnerable residents, the City will be enacting preventive measures immediately,” said the press release. “The City continues to work closely with Coos Health & Wellness, the CDC, and the Governor’s office during this time and will share information as it is gathered.”
Anyone with additional questions is encouraged to contact City Hall at 541-439-3331. Its offices will be closed to the public until March 31, however people can still reach staff via telephone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The following list was compiled by the City of Powers.
CITY HALL
Powers City Hall will be closed to the public until March 31, or until further notice. City Hall will be available by phone from 10 AM to 2 PM Monday through Friday at 541-439-3331. Staff will be available after-hours for water/sewer utility emergencies or other inquiries at 541-297-8755.
UTILITY ACCOUNTS & PAYMENTS
Utility account payments may be made by mail, in the drop slot located on the left of the City Hall door, or by phone from 10 AM to 2 PM Monday through Friday. Staff will be available after-hours for water/sewer utility emergencies or other inquiries at 541-297-8755. Late fees and ordinary shutoff procedures will be waived for March only.
MEETINGS
City-sponsored public meetings through March 31, 2020 have been canceled and will be rescheduled as needed. Citizens may sign up for meeting notifications at admin@cityofpowers.com.
MUNICIPAL COURT
Municipal Court will be scheduled for regular operation April 9 unless otherwise posted.
POLICE, FIRE, & AMBULANCE DEPARTMENTS
IN AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. Non-Emergency Police: (541) 366-0188 Non-Emergency Fire: 801-503-8564 County Dispatch: 541-396-2106
PUBLIC WORKS
Staff will be available by phone from 10 AM to 2 PM Monday through Friday at 541-439-3331. Staff will be available after-hours for Public Works inquiries at 541-297-8755. Parks remain open to the public for use. Please use caution when using the public rest areas and coming into contact with surfaces. Public Works staff will continue to sanitize restrooms rigorously to assist in the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and other contaminants.
LIBRARY
Hazel M. Lewis Public Library will be closed to the public until March 31, or until further notice. Library staff will be available by phone from 10 AM to 2 PM Monday through Friday at 541-439-5311. Staff will be available after-hours at 541-439-7724. Library lending items may be returned to the drop slot to the right of the library entrance. WiFi is available for public use on your private devices outside the building 24/7. Library To-Go is available on your personal devices also. Time-sensitive faxes may be completed by appointment only by contacting the staff at the numbers provided.
SAFETY PRACTICES
We encourage the community to look after one another in this time of uncertainty. Please refrain from close contact in groups—maintain a personal buffer at all times, if possible. Monitor any symptoms of illness. If you feel ill with a cough, fever, or respiratory symptoms, contact your primary healthcare provider to ask about a flu screening. If your flu screening is negative, the primary healthcare provider may recommend a COVID-19 screening test.
OTHER RESOURCES
• Coos Health & Wellness: 541-266-6700 or https://cooshealthandwellness.org
• Centers for Disease Control: 1-800-232-4636 or www.cdc.gov
• World Health Organization: https://www.WHO.int.emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus2019
