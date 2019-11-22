COQUILLE — In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Coquille City Council voted to name Sam Baugh as their new city manager.
Baugh, who previously served as the executive director of the South Coast Development Council, said he’s already got a list of priorities and projects he’s hoping to work on as he enters his new position.
Currently working as the city’s interim manager pending the approval of his contract, Baugh said he is looking forward to building a stronger relationship between city officials and residents.
“I want everyone in City Hall to be more accessible to the public,” said Baugh. “I want people to know they can come in and talk to us.”
In an effort to increase public participation and awareness, Baugh said he is also looking to start a monthly newsletter to inform residents of ongoing projects and happenings within City Hall.
A graduate of Westminster College, Baugh received his master’s degree in business administration in 2010. He later worked as a regional manager for a Self-Reliance initiative at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah.
For several years, he worked to help build job skills and training for people experiencing a number of employment related issues. In 2017, he relocated from Utah to Coos County where he worked as the SCDC’s executive director for about two years.
Baugh will succeed previous Coquille City Manager Chuck Dufner who retired earlier this summer. Roberta Vanderwall served as interim city manager since July and recently completed her contract with the city.
For about five months, the city searched to fill the city manager position employing the recruitment services of The Prothman Company.
Last month, after deliberating privately in a closed session, the board, which was presented with two final candidates, voted to extend its search for an additional 30 days. At the time, Baugh was among the final candidates.
In the next six months, Baugh said he plans on conducting focus groups around town to better understand the needs of the community. He would also like to set up monthly meet-and-greets with community members interested in learning more about him and City Hall.
“We need a clear focus and to get everyone in the right direction and saying, ‘OK, let’s move forward,’” said Baugh.