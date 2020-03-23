COQUILLE — The Coquille City Council approved a resolution Friday afternoon declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration, which is similar to declarations approved earlier this week by other cities in Coos County, will remain in effect until May 1.
“This emergency declaration has been made in order to protect the Coquille community, City employees, and the City’s most vulnerable citizens from the impact of coronavirus and to minimize the effects on them,” wrote Coquille City Manager Sam Baugh in a press release. “The declaration allows the city additional flexibility in terms of limiting access to public buildings, directing city staff, and delegating resources as well as acquiring needed resources related to health and safety.”
The city is implementing the following measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:
- Local Coquille government buildings and offices will be closed to the general public. This includes City Hall, Community Building, Library, and Public Works office.
- Coquille police officers and public works crews will continue to respond to calls. Contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-269-8911, or in case of an emergency dial 9-1-1.
- City staff will continue to work while offices are closed to the public. If you have a question for a City staff member, or wish to arrange an essential in-person meeting, please call 541-396-2115.
- Until further notice, water services will not be discontinued for non-payment of a Coquille water bill. Coquille residents are encouraged to either mail utility bill payments to the city, pay over the phone by calling 541-396-2115 ext. 205, or use the drive-up window. There are also drop boxes placed throughout the City for your convenience.
- All board and committee meetings will be canceled for the time being.
- At this time, the next scheduled City Workshop will take place on April 6, 2020, and we will be utilizing social distancing modifications including reducing meeting length and increased space between chairs. The city is working on establishing a system for citizens to attend the meeting online.
According to the press release, the safety measures put in place were based on recommendations from the State of Oregon and Oregon public health experts.
“These changes aim to protect the health of our community as well as our work force, so we can continue to provide crucial city services to our customers,” wrote Baugh. “Our management team is meeting frequently along with our community partners to share information and discuss any modifications to our operations.”
“The situation is continually evolving, and to make additional changes in the future.”
