COOS BAY — Water quality in Coos Bay may have been impacted after human error Thursday.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, Wastewater Treatment Plant 1 reported high fecal coliform count after an employee failed to open the chlorine valve. The issue is now resolved.
“While the City does not have a daily maximum limit for fecal coliform (fecal coliform limits are calculated on a monthly average) due to the potential impact to water quality, the City has elected to report this event,” the release stated.
The chlorine valve was closed for two hours. As the release pointed out, chlorine is used to disinfect treated effluent before it is released into the bay.
“Due to the potential of endangering human health and the environment, this situation was reported to Department of Environmental Quality,” the release said.
However, several samples have since been taken and the fecal coliform is within acceptable limits. The chlorine is also functioning correctly now.
For more information, call the City of Coos Bay Public Works Department at 541-269-8918.