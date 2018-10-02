COQUILLE – With midterm elections quickly approaching, candidates across the county are revving up their campaigns and preparing for final few weeks leading up to Election Day on Nov. 6. This year, in Coquille there are 11 candidates vying for three city council positions and two candidates running for mayor. Recently, The World caught up with some of the candidates to discuss their campaigns.
Coquille City Council Position 1
Dave Chappelle
Former Coquille councilman Dave Chappelle is running once again for city office. The 58-year-old Coquille resident is the owner of Chappelle Enterprises, a surveillance system and monitoring company and serves on the city’s Public Safety Committee and its Budget Committee.
If elected, Chappelle said he’d like to see Coquille’s local economy grow by adding new businesses to the area and working on a workforce plan to retain the city’s youth. To do this, he said the city needs to focus on investing in marketing efforts for the area in particular into the former Georgia Pacific Site.
“The site has been sitting out there for sale for some 20 plus years now,” Chappelle said. “We really need to get out there and start marketing that to bring businesses into the community.”
In addition to focusing on the local economy, Chappelle said a plan for sufficient housing will also need to be put into place to support a growing workforce. An effort to expand on the area’s local recreational activities is also something he said he is interested in doing.
“I don’t have an agenda,” Chappelle said. “It’s not what is best for me, but rather what’s better for the city. You have seven different opinions up there and it’s being able to weed the little things out and concentrate on the issue at hand and coming to a consensus.”
Chappelle was born and raised in Ashland where after graduation began, his career in law enforcement in the Rogue Valley. He worked as a reserve police officer for the Phoenix Police Department and later at the Myrtle Point Police Department. He also worked in the surveillance division for The Mill-Casino Hotel and as a police resource officer in Coquille.
Sheena Corbus
After working in the banking industry for over 13 years, Sheena Corbus, 33, has decided she’d like to take her years of financing experience into the realm of city government.
For over 30 years, Corbus has lived in Coquille, where she currently works as a banker for Banner Bank. In addition to her position there, Corbus also manages the Coquille Eagles, a nonprofit fraternal organization, and volunteers with the Coquille Community Christian Church.
If elected, Corbus said she’d like to refocus on some of the city’s missed opportunities and revisit old projects to see what went wrong and how they can improve and possibly implement them in the future.
“Anytime you get in there you want to get stuff done, but you have to also clear off what they currently have on the books,” Corbus said. “My biggest three things are job, housing and business development.”
Corbus said she would like to work on transforming Coquille into a city that’s more inviting of younger families. With more than half of the population being over 55 years old, Corbus said she’d like to develop the city’s local economy and improve on its housing to attract younger residents.
“I remember growing up here looking at our demographics noting it’s not really the 18- to 24-year-olds that are staying,” said Corbus. “We could turn things around so (the city) becomes less of a retirement community and more of a self-sufficient, self-sustaining community.”
As for housing, Corbus believes looking at already existing buildings that are condemned and converting them to potential housing units. She also mentioned her interest in reviewing the Coquille Fire Department’s budget and making sure it’s enough for the station to operate.
“We have four paid employees and 40 volunteers who work off of a bare-bones budget,” said Corbus. “They cover over 80 square miles of land and have a very small budget and so that’s an area where I’d like to see what we can do to make it where its little more fair for what they do.”
Corbus has also held positions at U.S. Bank, Bank of American and Umpqua Bank, where she worked for about nine years.
Yvonne-Cher Skye
As a military child, Yvonne-Cher Skye has lived in almost every state in the country. In July 2014, Skye, 44, found herself in Coquille soon working for the Coquille Valley Museum as its curator and director. Skye is among the 11 candidates this year running for city council.
Skye said if elected she’d plans on developing the local economy by imposing more youth-centered training programs and apprenticeships in the area.
“I want to get real life training for younger people not just collegiate experience,” Skye said. “I also want to provide transparency between the public and city council.”
Skye said she wants to create a strong connection between the community and council members that appears to be lacking. In addition to that, she also expressed her interest in creating resources and outreach opportunities within city limits to address its local homeless population.
In 1998, Skye graduated from San Diego Mesa College with an associate’s degree in anthropology and later from Miami University in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and environmental science.
“I did research where I lived and worked with homeless people,” Skye said. “I did it so I could get a boarder sense of the homelessness issue. It was very eye-opening experience.”
For over five years, Skye said she interviewed homeless veterans, teenagers and women in four separate states. She also worked as an archaeological technician conducting field work for various construction projects where she assisted with completing environmental impact reports among other tasks.
“My desire to make sure that we can continue to participate and be involved with city-wide decisions regarding tourism, economic development and urban development are all attributes that affect our museum as well my desire to become a part of city council,” Skye said.
At the Coquille Valley Museum, Skye has worked on digitizing the museum’s catalog and inputting information into its growing database. She also graduated from Kaplan College with a degree in medical office administration.