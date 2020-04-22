COOS BAY — Cal Mukumoto has entered the race to replace Rep. Caddy McKeown as state representative for Oregon’s South Coast.
Mukumoto, a Coos Bay business and civic leader and forester, announced his candidacy March 6 for Oregon House of Representatives District 9, which includes communities along Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Yachats.
Mukumoto has been helping Oregon businesses grow and add local jobs for over three decades, according to a press release from his campaign. Thirty years ago, he helped to establish a log merchandising and sales program for an Oregon mill.
"Since then, Mukumoto has been helping businesses throughout Oregon thrive," the press release stated. "His extensive leadership career includes accomplishments in economic development, natural resource management and complex turnaround solutions for numerous companies throughout the Northwest."
“The South Coast deserves someone who understands our priorities and what our economy needs to be successful,” said Mukumoto. “Whether it’s fighting to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, improving access to veteran services, supporting our local schools, or investing in small businesses, I’ll work tirelessly to make sure that South Coast families aren’t being ignored by politicians in Salem.”
Mukumoto currently chairs the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission, where he represents rural Southern Oregon in helping to improve recreation trails, rivers, ocean shores and scenic byways. Previously, he served as a board member on the State Board of Forestry, implementing policies and programs for sustainable management of Oregon's public and private forests. He’s also the former CEO of the Coquille Economic Development Commission, which employs more than 500 people in Coos County.
“I cannot imagine a leader more well-equipped to help the South Coast take on new challenges,” said Rep. McKeown, who has represented House District 9 since 2012. “I know we can count on Cal to give us a strong voice in Salem.”
Democrats have held this district on the South Coast for two decades. McKeown announced her retirement in November. In 2018, she was re-elected by an 8.6% margin.
For more information about Mukumoto, visit CalMukumoto.com.
