COOS COUNTY – Caddy McKeown won the State Representative 9th District seat in this week’s election.
Statewide, McKeown received 54.15 percent of the vote. Teri Grier ran against her and only received 45.46 percent.
Coos County voters reflected those numbers, with a total of 8,528 votes for McKeown, putting her at 53.27 percent locally. Grier received 7,415 votes, putting her at 46.32 percent.
“It’s been my honor to have been elected by the people of the South Coast to represent them for the past six years, and now for another term in the Legislature,” McKeown said in a press release on Tuesday evening after ballots were counted. “As your legislator, I’ve gained an even deeper appreciation for the unique nature of the South Coast and the potential we have.”
She added that the campaign experience was humbling and that she appreciated Grier’s efforts.
“There’s a sign in our office that says that campaigns are not won, they are built,” McKeown said in the release. “To everyone who knocked a door, made phone calls, counted out lit, helped register voters- and to every person who voted- thank you for helping build this campaign.”
She also thanked her family for their continued support.
“I believe that the future of the South Coast is bright and I will continue to look for opportunities to support our economy, our schools, our kids, our veterans, and our seniors,” she said.