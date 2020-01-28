SOUTH COAST — Duane "Boomer" Wright announced Monday that he is running for the District 9 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives.
Wright is making a trip around the district this week to meet with community members. He will be in Coos Bay Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Little Italy banquet room from 5-7 p.m., offering appetizers and a no-host bar.
On Friday, Jan. 31, Wright will be in Reedsport at Don's Main Street Family Restaurant from 9-11 a.m., offering pie and coffee.
He will finish off tour on Jan. 31 at Clawson's Wheelhouse in Florence, from 5-7 p.m., offering pie and coffee.
The public is welcome to any of the events, but since seating is limited, Wright is asking people to RSVP on his website www.boomerwright.com.