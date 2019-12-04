COOS BAY — The 27th annual Economic Outlook Forum, organized by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled from 6:45-11 a.m. Friday Dec. 13, at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South Coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to the area.
The conference features economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. Mitchell has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining.
An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided by Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department. Areas of focus this year center around the many development projects planned and happening around the Bay. Two of the local updates will involve the City of Coos Bay and developers with their execution of the Front Street plan and more. Then, Southwestern Oregon Community College will relate its building for success focus, with projects and plans for 2020 and beyond.
The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations that are actively linked into the community as well as being successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, there will be opening remarks from Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins on the economic present and future of Oregon’s South Coast.
The forum is open to everyone. Come by the chamber office at 145 Central Avenue in Coos Bay or call at 541-266-0868 to purchase tickets.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, professional business organization made up of the Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston communities. The chamber works for a healthy economic climate of good jobs, more customers and efficient government. The chamber’s strength lies in the number and diversity of its membership. With over 530 members strong representing every aspect of this area’s economy, their vast collective experiences and energy are used to make a positive difference in the community.