COOS BAY — On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development gave notice that it will be reviewing permit applications applied for by the Jordan Cove Energy Project for consistency with the Oregon Coastal Management Program.
Along with the DLCD coastal consistency review, another comment public comment period has opened for this particular regulatory approval of the Jordan Cove Energy Project. This new comment period will close on Sept. 21.
DLCD asks that comments address consistency with the applicable policies of the program. A review process such as this is triggered every time federal activity is proposed to take place in a state that participates in the Coastal Zone Management Act.
The DLCD is looking for federal consistency, which it defines as any project that affects a coastal use or resource, whether inside or outside of the coastal zone boundary.
“A stay may be beneficial because the program is a 'networked' program that integrates authorities of local governments and other state agencies, and DLCD will not concur that a proposed project is consistent with the program until the applicant has obtained the approvals from local government and state agencies with regulatory authority for the project listed in Table 2,” DLCD Director Jim Rue wrote in the letter.
DLCD is reviewing two major federal permits/licenses needed for the proposed project: The U.S. Army Corps Section 404/Section10 permit and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's energy siting certificate. The applicant for the proposed project submitted a complete application on April 12.