NORTH BEND — During its first January meeting, the North Bend City Council discussed changes to the off-street parking standards and zoning maps.
The council held a public hearing for an ordinance to amend the text of Chapter 18.68 of the North Bend City Code, which outlines off-street parking and loading standards. The Planning Commission had been directed to consider maximum parking ratios as they reviewed the standards. After the hearing, the council unanimously approved the ordinance.
The ordinance adds standards for the purpose of calculating off-street parking requirements. In the city's findings regarding the amendments, it was noted that the Planning Commission determined the maximum parking ratio should remain in the code due to the importance of the city preserving land for building developments and to address storm water impacts by limiting the amount of off-street parking permitted.
The Planning Commission agreed that provisions should be added to afford smaller developments a greater parking ratio and allow adjustments to parking requirements when it can be shown a development has special characteristics different from similar developments.
The proposal also addressed off-street parking standards in commercial zones that allow compact parking spaces to count toward meeting up to 50 percent of the minimum parking requirements, which helps facilitate commercial development in compliance with the city's Comprehensive Plan.
Also included are design standards addressing ADA compliant vehicle use, compact vehicle use, bicycle facilities and pedestrian pathways developed on private property. The parking standards have also been amended to allow for shared off-street parking between employees and fleet vehicles, encouraging maximum land use development in commercial and industrial areas per the Energy section of the city's Comprehensive Plan.
City Planner Chelsea Schnabel said the amendments are all housekeeping changes to clarify items and make the process easier for staff to work with. One aspect was the removal of references to maximum parking standards.
The council also passed an ordinance that amends the zoning map, allowing commercial use of the properties on Tax Lots 1400, 4200, 4500, and 4600. Schnabel noted that an architect has plans for the area that include a car wash, manufactured homes, and possibly a restaurant in the future. The amendment is consistent with statewide planning goals as well as the city's Comprehensive Plan and does not conflict with transportation planning goals.
Councilors also approved a declaration of "certain personal property as surplus property." The resolution declared seven dock sections that are 20 feet long and six feet wide as surplus. These have been authorized for disposal and will be replaced over the next few months. City Administrator Terence O'Connor noted the docks are already out of the water and that it was past time they be removed.
"Bryan says the only reason that kept them afloat was force of habit," he said of their need for replacement.
The dock sections will be advertised for purchase as cash and carry only.
The city is also accepting applications for several committee positions. At the time of the meeting, there was one position open on the Library Board, three openings on the Budget Committee, five openings on the Planning Commission, three openings on the Parks Advisory Board, and one opening on the Housing Authority. Additional committee positions are available on the North Bend city website.
The City Council also discussed the following items during the meeting:
The City Council approved an ordinance granting CenturyLink Communications a franchise agreement to operate and maintain communications facilities in North Bend.
The council accepted the Ready to Read Grant, totaling $1,287. The grant will be used to support the library's 2020 Summer Reading Program, providing books and other prizes for children 14 years old and under who complete the program.