Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Coos County Circuit Court created by the elevation of Judge Megan L. Jacquot to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The Governor thanked Judge Jacquot for her dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Jacquot’s resignation was effective January 6, 2023.



