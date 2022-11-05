North Bend’s U.S. national high school bowling champion Kian Pryor was honored with gubernatorial accolades during a private ceremony at North Bend Lanes.
State Representative Boomer Wright presented Kian with a letter from Gov. Kate Brown, recognizing his achievements and challenging the North Bend High Senior to keep the Bulldogs on the map with a repeat of his first-place finish at the 2022 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship.
