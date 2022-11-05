Pryor honored

Pictured left to right: North Bend City Council President Bill Richardson, North Bend School Superintendent Kevin Bogatin, Kian Pryor, Rep. Boomer Wright, Proud Momma Tara Moore, Bowling Coach Extraordinaire Mike Hoyt, and Mayor Jessica Engelke.

North Bend’s U.S. national high school bowling champion Kian Pryor was honored with gubernatorial accolades during a private ceremony at North Bend Lanes.

State Representative Boomer Wright presented Kian with a letter from Gov. Kate Brown, recognizing his achievements and challenging the North Bend High Senior to keep the Bulldogs on the map with a repeat of his first-place finish at the 2022 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship.

