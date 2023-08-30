Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, center, poses for a photo with from left, North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke, Coos County Commissioner John Sweet, Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti, North Bend City Administrator David Milliron and Coos Bay City Manager Nichole Rutherford. Kotek met with the local leaders for breakfast to discuss issues important to the region.
Gov. Tina Kotek made her first stop along the Oregon Coast since winning the governor’s seat during a whirlwind tour of Coos and Curry counties.
Over a two-day period, Kotek made stops in Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon and several locations in Coos Bay and North Bend to hear from local officials about their needs and concerns.
After meeting with leaders of Coos Bay and North Bend on Friday morning, Kotek met with the International Port of Coos Bay to get an update on the intermodal project the port is working for and then visited with representatives of the Devereux Center.
In between, she met with representatives of Coos Bay School District and SWOCC, early childhood representatives and watched a show of Beauty and the Beast JR.
“That was the highlight of the tour,” Kotek said. “There’s nothing like watching the children perform and dance.”
After meeting with representatives of the Port of Coos Bay, Kotek said she fully supports the intermodal project.
“I’ve always been supportive,” Kotek said. “I really understand the importance of the project. It feels like a project the community can get behind. This could be hugely beneficial for the West Coast and economically transformative for this area of the coast.”
Kotek said she had long worked to support the Port of Coos Bay, pointing to state funding that helped the port purchase and renovate the Coos Bay Rail Line.
“The state has been a funding partner for the rail lines,” Kotek said. “This project wouldn’t have happened except for the rail line.”
While at Bandon Dunes, the governor met with the Wild Rivers Alliance and discussed workforce housing.
“The biggest thing on the coast right now is workforce housing,” Kotek said. “That was a very important conversation.”
After meeting the Coos Bay Superintendent Charis McGuaghy and Dr. Patty Scott, the president of SWOCC, Kotek said the state has made great progress in supporting education, including a $10.2 billion funding plan for public schools in the last session.
“I absolutely supported it,” Kotek said. “We were able to move forward in investing for early learning. Our students needed more support, our teachers needed more support, and we went all in on both of those, which is good.”
Kotek said while the Republican walkout in the Senate made the last legislative session a challenge, she was proud of the way both sides came together at the end to get important legislation passed.
“We had to focus on what was important for Oregon,” Kotek said. “We had to focus on everything we could do to get things done. As governor, I have to focus on working with the leaders of both parties.”
While Kotek said she learned a lot on her One Oregon listening tour, the biggest issue was not a surprise - the need for more housing. Kotek said she is aware of the need and is hopeful the Legislature can soon make major investments in housing across the state.
“I’m focused right now on the 2024 session in February, which will be focused 100% on housing,” Kotek said. “My message to Oregonians is we all need more housing across the state. The status quo isn’t working anymore. I’m all in on this with the local communities.”
