Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, center, poses for a photo with from left, North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke, Coos County Commissioner John Sweet, Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti, North Bend City Administrator David Milliron and Coos Bay City Manager Nichole Rutherford. Kotek met with the local leaders for breakfast to discuss issues important to the region.

Gov. Tina Kotek made her first stop along the Oregon Coast since winning the governor’s seat during a whirlwind tour of Coos and Curry counties.

Over a two-day period, Kotek made stops in Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon and several locations in Coos Bay and North Bend to hear from local officials about their needs and concerns.

Gov. Tina Kotek and First Lady Aimee pose for a photo with representatives of the Coquille Indian Tribe during a stop on Kotek’s One Oregon Listening Tour.
