Gov. Kate Brown visited Coos County over the weekend, starting with a stop at an in-home daycare center in Coquille and ending at a memorial service for Coquille Indian Tribe Chief Don Ivy.
During her opening stop, Brown visited the home of Patty Mong, who runs Patty's House from her home in Coquille. Mong has been licensed to run a daycare facility for six years, and has up to 10 children at her home every day.
"I love it," Mong said. "I just love taking care of children and families. I had a large family and didn't want to be an empty nester."
Mong and her husband, Neal, raised six boys, and when the children grew up and left the home, Patty and Neal decided to find ways to continue to serve children. For a while, they served as foster parents before Patty opened her daycare.
"My family has been incredibly supportive," Patty said. "My husband, Neal, jumps in and helps with what I need."
Brown visited to highlight the need for more child care in Oregon as well as to highlight the Baby Promises program that Patty uses.
Baby Promises is a federally-funded pilot program that is being piloted in Oregon. Three regions of the state are involved, and Patty has been a part since it kicked off two years ago.
Patty said Baby Promises provides her with a stable income by paying the childcare needs for low-income families, but it does much more. The program has allowed Patty to do environmental enhancements in her home, has offered training and has even purchased supplies, including high-quality toys, the children use.
During the governor's visit, Brown met with Patty and four of her children, Savannah, Hudson, Nate and Easton. As she introduced the children, Patty said Baby Promises has made it much easier to be run her daycare.
"I'm part of the Baby Promises program and Savannah is one of my Baby Promises children," Patty said. "I love what I do."
While Baby Promises is effective an popular, it is also limited. In the region, only 34 slots are available for providers. The majority of those are filled by teachers who offer after-school care.
"You are deeply needed here," Brown told Patty. "My understanding is only 9% of families that need daycare, baby care and child care find providers here."
Patty agreed, saying the hardest part of her job is having to tell desperate families she can't take anymore children.
"What can the state do to support caregivers like you?" Brown asked Patty.
"Well, funding is always good," Patty said.
"We have a $100 million program but you can't have it all," Brown responded with a laugh.
The bottom line, the two women agreed, was Coos County and the state need more people offering childcare.
"We need more providers," Patty said. "It's not a competition. We just nee more to go around. There's not an easy answer."
Before she left Patty's House, Brown signed a proclamation declaring May 6 as Provider Appreciation Day.
"I want to say thank you to all of you for your hard work," Brown said about the providers and those who help them. "I know we need to increase our capacity in Oregon. I also know for parents, children to excel we need to do more, and we're going to do better."
The $100 million approved by the Legislature to help address the shortage includes funding for infrastructure such as building and repairing buildings to be used for childcare as well as upgrading existing childcare facilities. The money will also be used to make sure providers earn a living wage and to make sure providers have access to training and other needs.
Brown said after the COVID pandemic forced many providers to quit operating, the state is desperate to get more people like Patty.
"It's been an incredibly challenging two years," Brown said. "I'm going to continue to advocate with our congressional delegation and our presidential administration to put more money into childcare and early child development. It's absolutely critical infrastructure to our families."
Brown said the biggest challenge continues to be ensuring providers get paid enough, not just to survive but to also get health insurance.
"The system is very fragile right now," Brown said. "We need to make sure it's resilient and the providers make enough to pay for their own families. Most of this falls on women."
Brown also said the state can play many different roles to bring in more providers.
"Right now as as we are making significant investments in affordable housing, we can make childcare centers right with those developments," she said.
Brown would also like to work with the federal government to expand the Baby Promises program that has worked so well for Patty.
"It's a great model," Brown said. "Just look at what you see here. It's a win-win for everyone."
While Brown said the answer is not immediate, she said increasing childcare in Oregon is not a task the state is shying away from.
"People are going to see money immediately," the governor said. "We want these businesses to be successful."
