Kotek theater visit
Courtesy photo

In a surprise visit, Governor Tina Kotek attended a performance of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR” at the historic Liberty Theatre in downtown North Bend. Kotek reported she was on the South Coast to check in with rural communities.

"Having heard that Little Theatre on the Bay is the second-oldest, continuously-operating performing arts group in the state, she was immediately charmed by the idea of attending this summer youth production," said Liberty Theatre Vice President Jeanne Woods.

