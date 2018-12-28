DOUGLAS COUNTY — The government shut down has stretched on for a week and employees in Douglas County have felt its effects as they either stay home or work unpaid.
At the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area Visitor Center in Reedsport, a sign can be found at the door that reads, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture office is currently closed, due to the lapse in federal funding. The office will reopen once Congress restores funding.”
Similarly on restroom doors at the Bureau of Land Management’s boat ramp at the North Spit, signs held a longer message for the public.
“While this area is accessible to the public during the lapse of federal appropriations, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is unable to fully staff the properties under its management,” one sign read. “Visitors are advised to use extreme caution if choosing to enter BLM managed lands, as BLM personnel will not be available to provide guidance, assistance, maintenance, or emergency response.
“Any entry onto BLM lands during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor’s sole risk.”
The letter went on to say that the BLM is not operating fee areas and no visitor services will be provided. No permits will be issued, no trash will be collected, no educational programs will be conducted, no roads or walkways will be maintained, and no visitor information will be provided.
Earlier this week, the doors to the Bureau of Land Management’s Coos Bay District Office remained closed as other offices reopened following the holiday. Its public affairs specialist, Megan Harper, told The World in a previous interview it will not open again until the shutdown comes to an end.
The shutdown is affecting 111 full-time local BLM employees in Coos County, Harper included.
“A few are ‘excepted’ employees who will continue to work in non-pay status, and they are law enforcement mostly,” she said. “The rest are on furlough.”
Because the BLM office is closed until the shutdown is over, the public will not be able to purchase firewood or mushroom permits.
“The facilities will be open as best they can, but there will not be regular services provided in most cases,” Harper said.
Other services affected by the shutdown include cleaning and garbage removal, depending on the site. It is also impacting outside contracts with the BLM by local services.
“Roughly 400,000 federal employees will be furloughed during the shutdown, with another 400,000 deemed ‘essential personnel’ and required to stay on the job without pay,” reported Politico on Wednesday morning.
The Politico article pointed out that federal employees are scheduled to receive their next paycheck on Jan. 11, “the first covering the shutdown period for employees in the affected agencies. Until then, federal employees receive pay as normal, according to an Office of Management and Budget statement, abating some of the urgency for striking a deal now, congressional sources said.”
The government shutdown came about after funding didn’t come through for President Donald Trump’s border wall.
As Politico reported, “Trump defiantly proclaimed on Christmas Day that the government will remain closed until he gets his border wall money.”
"I can't tell you when the government is going to be open,” Trump told reporters in an Oval Office appearance, as cited by Politico. “I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they would like to call it.”
Also impacted by the shutdown is the Siuslaw National Forest Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. A banner now sits across the top of its website informing the public that it is not being updated at this time.
"Due to a lapse in federal funding, this USDA website will not be actively updated," the banner reads. "Once funding has been reestablished, online operations will continue."
Likewise, the Bureau of Land Management's website, which includes the North Spit recreational area, has a banner on its site as well.
"In the event of a lapse in appropriations, the Bureau of Land Management will be closed," the banner on its website read. "During this shutdown, this website is not being updated and may not reflect current conditions. For your planning purposes, the majority of BLM-managed lands remain accessible to visitors; however access may change without notice. Please be aware that there may be no BLM-provided visitor services, including restrooms, trash collection, facilities or road maintenance. For more information, see www.doi.gov/shutdown."
Harper told The World if the shutdown stretches on, the BLM office will have more updates for the public.
Not only is the BLM impacted, but members of the U.S. Coast Guard are also working while unpaid. The World has reached out to the Coast Guard for comment and is waiting on a response.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.