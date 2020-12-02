Gov. Kate Brown released her recommended budget and policy agenda for the 2021-23 biennium Tuesday, which focuses on addressing and ending systemic racial disparities, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding communities affected by the wildfires.
“I believe the first step in creating opportunity is recognizing that racism is endemic to our systems, impacting every part of our culture and economy,” Brown said in a press conference addressing the budget Dec. 1.
Brown convened the Racial Justice Council this year to help advise her priorities and root policies in equity. A focus on criminal justice reform is also guiding the upcoming closures of three of the states 16 prisons. Mill Creek in Salem is slated to close at the start of July next year, six months later Shutter Creek in Coos Bay will close and six months after that Warner Creek in Lakeview will close.
“My plan for the future of our prison system is that the state will no longer invest in extensive and expensive buildings, but invest in people,” Brown said.
The ongoing impacts of the pandemic are felt through the budget as well, and Brown said there were challenges in creating the plan.
“Let me be very, very clear: The budget does not put enough money into our schools and doesn’t make the investments in public health we need,” she said. “It is a budget built on sacrifice and hard choices.”
The Oregon Health Authority estimates $252 million in resources will be needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next six months, Brown said. An additional $433 million is expected to be needed for July through December of 2021.
Brown called for a federal stimulus plan to help address the needs of Oregonians, including $350 million for rent forgiveness and mortgage relief, the continuation of $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Insurance for people laid off during COVID-19 closures, a renewed Paycheck Protection Program, increased funding for schools and childcare, among other asks.
“What I think is really important is that Republicans and Democrats in Washington D.C. put aside their political differences and put the American people first,” Brown said. “That means working together and solving problems.”
At a glance
Housing and homelessness
— $4.5 million investment to support youth aging out of foster care and facing homelessness
— $20 million investment for homeowner assistance, including down payment assistance
— $2 million to fund a technical assistance program through Oregon Housing and Community Services for outreach to communities of color
— $2.3 million expansion of the Agricultural Workforce Housing Tax Credit for the development of housing for agricultural workers
Education
— $14.1 million in distance learning grants
— $28.1 million in funding for the Student Success Act Early Learning account to support existing child care providers
— $5.8 million for mental health consultation for child care providers in need of assistance for behavioral health needs of children
— $9.1 billion in funding for the State School Fund
Wildfires
— $73.7 in additional fire preparedness
— $189.5 million to rebuild communities affected by the fires
— $170 million accessible to the Governor’s Wildfire Economic Recovery Council for general purpose community development resources
Equity
— $20 million investment in equalizing compensation for public defenders
— $118 million investment in statewide broadband expansion
— $5.8 million to support police accountability plans and training
Health care
— $17.9 million for a range of strategies to protect assisted living and nursing homes from COVID-19
The Oregon Health Plan faces a budget gap of $718 million due to the pandemic, and the budget has faced criticism from the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
“The governor’s budget reflects her priorities and choices. She has chosen to propose direct cuts to hospitals in the midst of the biggest public health crisis in a century,” said Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of OAHHS. “Cuts of this magnitude could force hospitals to reduce services to Oregonians during a pandemic. These cuts cannot be justified.”
In the press conference, Brown responded to the criticism and said the budget was a starting point and she plans to work with hospitals to ensure the state has the resources to provide continued care. A challenge of putting the budget together was the uncertainty of not knowing what federal aid the state would be receiving, Brown said.
“This is a really challenging time for our healthcare system. I’m hoping over the next few months we can come together to come up with a package that will sustain funding for the Oregon Health Plan,” Brown said.
Brown’s full budget can be viewed here: media.heartlandtv.com/documents/GRB2123FinalShortBook.pdf
