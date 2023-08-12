A North Bend Streets Department worker was honored recently after becoming the longest-tenured employee in the department's history.
Albert Gouley was honored at the milestone with a letter from City Administrator David Milliron.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A North Bend Streets Department worker was honored recently after becoming the longest-tenured employee in the department's history.
Albert Gouley was honored at the milestone with a letter from City Administrator David Milliron.
"Your journey as the esteemed Working Foreman in the Streets Department has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. For an impressive tenure spanning decades, you have tirelessly served our residents and community with unwavering dedication and a passionate spirit. Your commitment to excellence and your unwavering work ethic have left an indelible mark on the department and the entire North Bend community," Milliron wrote.
"June 17, 1985, marked the beginning of an extraordinary chapter in the history of North Bend, one where you embraced the responsibility of shaping our streets and neighborhoods with your expertise and vision. Over the years, your leadership has proven to be invaluable, setting a standard that others can only aspire to achieve.
"Your deep knowledge, experience, and wisdom have guided us through countless challenges, and your presence has been a source of strength for your colleagues and those who had the privilege of working alongside you. Beyond your professional accomplishments, you have touched the lives of many, earning the respect and admiration of everyone fortunate enough to know you.
"Albert, you are more than just a remarkable professional; you are a true role model, inspiring all of us to strive for greatness in our respective paths. Your unwavering passion for your work and your genuine care for the people around you have made this world a better place.
"As you reach this extraordinary milestone, we express our heartfelt gratitude for the countless hours of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice you have invested in the North Bend Street Department. The impact of your contributions will be felt for generations to come.
"Please know that your legacy is etched into the very fabric of our community. Your name is synonymous with excellence, and your achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for the future generations of street department professionals.
"Once again, congratulations, Albert, on this exceptional achievement. May your journey continue to be filled with happiness, fulfillment, and the knowledge that you have made a profound difference in the lives of so many."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In