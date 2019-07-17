COOS BAY - The second round of Got Talent Coos County and Reedsport starts at 6 p.m. tonight at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway in Coos Bay.
A record crowd attended the first of this year's teen competition in a show that featured musical theater, singing, poetry, fiddling and more.
The top six in that show were the band SOWR, Aiden Slaska performing musical theater, Hope Stephens singing, Haley Belcher with an original poetry recitation, Moira O’Bryan performing musical theater and Seth Grover on the piano with an original composition.
Got Talent Coos County is a teen talent showcase sponsored by K-DOCK in its second season after spinning off from Bay Area Teen Idol, which ran for 15 successful seasons. The focus of the program, which takes place over the summer for Coos County and Reedsport teens, is on providing a unique opportunity for youth to compete through stage performance, give life and work skills through the arts and to promote a healthy lifestyle by being drug, alcohol and tobacco-free.
Contestants perform for their share of $5,000 in prizes, including cash, tuition to Southwestern Oregon Community College and merchandise provided by local and regional merchants.
This year's contestants include Haley Belcher, Jaidyn Blackard, Alana Bridges, Alyssa Carlan, Rachel Eickhoff, Jazmine Ford, Amariah Goslin, Seth Grover, La'Stacia Lovelady, Rosie Lua, Kylee Malaguti, Kamara Mill, Moira O'Bryan, Makayla Rini, Saleena Rini, Aiden Slaska, Aidan Smith, Hope Stephens, Aina Weaver, Elliza West, Sierra Bell, Oscar Day, Roxy Day, and Wyatt Smith.
Admission is $3, thanks to partners Banner Bank, South Coast Family Dentistry and Fred Meyer. All admission fees are put back into the program and prizes for the competition. The Egyptian Theatre will be selling concessions. Other performance dates are Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.
For more information call K-DOCK at 541-269-0929.