At 4 p.m., Sunday, June 6, the monthly Gospel Jubilee concert will be at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St. in North Bend. The concert will feature The Jubilee Band starring Tom and Debbie Trammel and Steve Blum.
Tom and Debbie began singing gospel music in 1989. They have several CDs and are on YouTube. Tom plays guitar, Debbie plays bass and together, they host the jubilee.
Steve plays lead guitar and has written most of the songs on his CDs.
Together, the three bring a reflection of their faith, with the love of Jesus shining through each song.
There is no charge to attend. CDs are available, and a free-will offering will be taken. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Directions: From Highway 101, take Newmark, turn right on Brussels, left on Lewis and left to the church. For information, call Tom at 541-521-9596 or visit www.shorelineccus.
