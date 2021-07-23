The next gospel jubilee concert will be at 4 p.m. August 1 at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., N.
The event will be hosted by Tom and Debbie Trammel, who will also be performing many songs. The guest artist will be The Blums, from Oakland, Oregon.
Steve and his grandsons, Toby and Bo, will sing some of your favorite songs, while playing the electric guitar, bass, mandolin and banjo. Their goal in life is to sing His praises and glorify our Lord.
The concert will be outside, so bring your chair and get ready for a blessed day.
There is no charge, CDS are available. There will be a free-will offering.
