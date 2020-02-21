COOS BAY — With the rainy winter months tearing up Coos Bay’s roads, the city was happy to find a stretch of sunshine to address some problem potholes.
“The problem with the winter is having all this wet weather, and then you have freezing weather, and when it heats it up, the contraction and expansion is what causes asphalt to pop,” Coos Bay city manager Rodger Craddock said.
According to Craddock, the reason the city was able to get some pothole projects out of the way before the spring and summer months is that the weather has been nice enough for the asphalt plant to open up and produce.
“We’re subject to when that asphalt plant is open,” Craddock said.
Last spring, the city took an inventory of its potholes and Craddock said the number was over 1,000. During the spring and summer months the city was able to fill over 600 of those potholes. The city doesn’t know yet how many new potholes have been created over the last year.
“We addressed over 50 percent of our potholes last year, and we have a number of projects online to address more this coming spring,” Craddock said.
In recent years, the City of Coos Bay has made road work one of its priorities and has begun to address years of neglect. Most notably, the city implemented a Transportation User Fee last year to help pay for road maintenance. The fee is collected through the citizens’ water bills, and charges $10 to residential rate payers, and $20 to businesses.
“We’re roughly receiving somewhere in the neighborhood of $80,000 a month from that. Those funds are dedicated to go into our streets, and that’s how they’ve been spent." Craddock said.
The city has upgraded its methodology for filing potholes. Last year, a patch grinder was purchased with the intent of no longer using a hot mixture to fill potholes. The machine grinds out the holes that were already there, and an overlay is placed over the top. Using a patch grinder allows for a longer lasting pothole patch.
“We’re grinding out the bad asphalt and replacing it with a new layer of asphalt that’s rolled in,” Craddock said.
A number of roadwork projects will be coming up in spring and summer months, the largest of which being the repaving of Fourth Street.
"We're excited that we're making some meaningful progress on our streets. Unfortunately, we've had years of deferred maintenance to catch up on, but we are making progress," Craddock said.